Man Accused of Assaulting 8-Month Pregnant Girlfriend with Iron Wanted by Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Talladega Police Department is actively searching for a man accused of Felony Domestic Violence/Assault. The man accused of the crime is Skyy Fomby, 36.

Police say Fomby attacked his then 8-month pregnant girlfriend with a hot iron. The victim was ironing a shirt when Fomby picked up the iron and caused injury to her arm and face. The victim fled the residence and sought medical attention for her injuries at the Citizens Baptist Hospital in Talladega.

The offense occurred in September of 2019 but Fomby has been hiding from the Police since the incident. He is also listed to be wanted for multiple other offenses such as burglary, felony theft, felony criminal mischief, and drug charges.

If you have any information on Fomby’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.