Memorial Planned for Children Killed in Butler County I-65 Pileup

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

209151864 3227366180829291 7881967349541746940 N 1

From Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Facebook page – Alabama News Network

Eight children who died in a 17-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County as Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain on the area will be remembered at a public ceremony set for July 15.

The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch plans to hold a “Celebration of Life” for the victims at Church of the Highlands in Auburn. The service will begin at 1 p.m.

The eight teenage girls attended Reeltown High School. Four of them were residents of the ranch.

The Butler County crash happened on June 19 on I-65 northbound, between Greenville and Ft. Deposit. Two others who were killed in the crash were a father and his nine-month-old daughter, who were from Tennessee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: Montgomery, News, South Alabama
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts