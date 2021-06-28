Memorial Planned for Children Killed in Butler County I-65 Pileup

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eight children who died in a 17-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County as Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain on the area will be remembered at a public ceremony set for July 15.

The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch plans to hold a “Celebration of Life” for the victims at Church of the Highlands in Auburn. The service will begin at 1 p.m.

The eight teenage girls attended Reeltown High School. Four of them were residents of the ranch.

The Butler County crash happened on June 19 on I-65 northbound, between Greenville and Ft. Deposit. Two others who were killed in the crash were a father and his nine-month-old daughter, who were from Tennessee.

