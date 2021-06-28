Montgomery County Mugshots (05/27/21-06/07/21)
BRIMER, LEVI – Theft of Property
CLARK, TIMOTHY – Theft of Property 2
COLEMAN, SANTO – Attempting to Commit Murder-Robbery 1st
COOPER, ASHLEY – Unlawful Possesion of Controlled Substance
DANIELS, MELVIN – Burglary III
DAY JR, DAVID – False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Law Enforcement Officer
DODD, ROBERT – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
FOSTER, VIRGIL – Theft of Property 2
GASTON, RONTAVIOUS – Robbery 1st
IVEY, RANDALL – Burglary Second Degree
JONES, ROBBIE – Drive w. Suspended
MCANULTY, REBECCA – Arson First Degree
MCBRYDE, WILJAM – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
NOLAN, KEVIN – Robbery 1st
OWENS, STEVEN – Attempt to Elude-DUI
SMITH SR, EMMETT – SORNA Violation
STARKS JR, AARON – On Loan From DOC
TEAGUE, CLAYTON – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
TURNER, OLIVER – Arson First Degree
WHITE, JAMES – False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Law Enforcement Officer
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 5/27-6/07!
All are innocent until proven guilty.