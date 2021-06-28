Montgomery County Mugshots (05/27/21-06/07/21)

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/20 BRIMER, LEVI – Theft of Property

2/20 CLARK, TIMOTHY – Theft of Property 2

3/20 COLEMAN, SANTO – Attempting to Commit Murder-Robbery 1st

4/20 COOPER, ASHLEY – Unlawful Possesion of Controlled Substance

5/20 DANIELS, MELVIN – Burglary III



6/20 DAY JR, DAVID – False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Law Enforcement Officer

7/20 DODD, ROBERT – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

8/20 FOSTER, VIRGIL – Theft of Property 2

9/20 GASTON, RONTAVIOUS – Robbery 1st

10/20 IVEY, RANDALL – Burglary Second Degree



11/20 JONES, ROBBIE – Drive w. Suspended

12/20 MCANULTY, REBECCA – Arson First Degree

13/20 MCBRYDE, WILJAM – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

14/20 NOLAN, KEVIN – Robbery 1st

15/20 OWENS, STEVEN – Attempt to Elude-DUI



16/20 SMITH SR, EMMETT – SORNA Violation

17/20 STARKS JR, AARON – On Loan From DOC

18/20 TEAGUE, CLAYTON – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

19/20 TURNER, OLIVER – Arson First Degree

20/20 WHITE, JAMES – False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Law Enforcement Officer









































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 5/27-6/07!

All are innocent until proven guilty.