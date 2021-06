Opelika Police Searching for Fraud Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Walmart Suspect_1

2/3 Walmart Suspect_2

3/3 Walmart Suspect_3





Opelika Police are currently investigating a fraud case, the suspect purchased items from the Walmart on 2900 Pepperall Parkway with a stolen credit/ debit card. He is described as a black male and is seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, face mask, a blue hoodie, jeans, and blue and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on this case contact Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).