Preservation Work Begins on Historic Brown Chapel

by Alabama News Network Staff

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Preservation work has begun on a historic Selma church that played a pivotal role in the fight for voting rights. State officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for preservation work at Brown Chapel AME Church. The Selma Times-Journal reported the National Park Service has provided a $1.3 million grant for restorations and repairs. The church and its members played key roles in the marches that helped lead to the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The church was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1997, and it is still in use today.

