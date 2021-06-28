SEASON FINALE 7/2/21: Emergency Call-“Cliffhanger”

by Janae Smith

“Cliffhanger” – 911 call takers receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin; a New Orleans, Louisiana, man found unconscious after a possible drug overdose; and climbers in Wasilla, Alaska, stranded on a mountain cliff on the season finale of “Emergency Call”.

