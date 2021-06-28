Town of Pike Road Hosting Fourth of July Firework Show Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Town of Pike Road is preparing to host its SummerFest Fireworks show. The firework show is on Thursday, July 1st at Rolling Hills Park and Cottonwood Golf Club off Trotman Road. The celebration is on July 1st because the Fourth of July falls on Sunday this year.

The town of Pike Road invites the community to join them for a family friendly evening of community fellowship and celebration of our nation and the freedoms that allow us to enjoy the lives we live today.

The family friendly area has kids activities and will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Rolling Hills Park with food available from local vendors inflatables and music by a local DJ. The event is free to the public.

Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. No tents an alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Local law-enforcement will assist the traffic with parking. You may park at Rolling Hills park located at 6001 Rolling Hills Blvd and Cottonwood Golf Club, 7160 Byron Nelson Blvd off Trotman Road. Parking lots open at 6pm.