AAA: 4th of July Travel to Be Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

by Alabama News Network Staff

AAA says more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel this long 4th of July holiday weekend. This year, the travel period runs from July 1-5.

If that prediction comes true, it would be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, after what was recorded in 2019. It would indicate a big rebound from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people at home.

AAA says more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car, despite the highest gas prices in seven years.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Clay Ingram, Public Relations Manager for AAA Alabama. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

Overall, AAA expects travel to be just 2.5% below what was recorded in 2019.

By type of travel:

By car: 5.1% above 2019

By airplane: 10.3% below 2019

By bus, train or cruise ship: 82.5% below 2019

As you can see by these figures, the cruise ship industry has still not recovered from the pandemic, with sailings from U.S. ports still limited.

— Information from AAA