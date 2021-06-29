ADPH: Pike County Still at Very High Risk for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

While the Alabama Department of Public Health says the vast majority of the state is now at low risk for COVID-19 cases, officials say that is not true in Pike County.

The latest ADPH risk indicator map shows most of Alabama is green, which means low risk. But Pike County is red, which means that people there remain at very high risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Other counties that are red include Monroe, Coffee, Geneva, Houston and Jackson.

In Pike County, only about 25% of people are fully vaccinated, which is one factor in the risk level.

At last check, there are 181 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19.