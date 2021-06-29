Americans Missed Out on $425 Million in Rental Assistance

by Alabama News Network Staff

A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance.

State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that – or 16% – never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press.

A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

