Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Honors Autauga County Deputy

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Autauga County Deputy Jeffrey Chandler Receives CrimeStoppers Award – June 29, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/3 Autauga County Deputy Jeffrey Chandler Receives CrimeStoppers Award – June 29, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/3 Autauga County Deputy Jeffrey Chandler Receives CrimeStoppers Award – June 29, 2021 – Alabama News Network





Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has awarded Autauga County Deputy Jeffrey Chandler with the title of Autauga County Sheriff’s Office 2020 CrimeStoppers School Resource Officer of the Year.

Chandler is assigned to Billingsley High School. He was nominated by Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

He is being recognized for his daily work and his actions on August 24, 2020.

On that day, as he was driving home, he stopped on U.S. Highway 82 to pick up debris on edge of the road. That’s when he spotted a person in a ditch with blood on his shirt who had been the victim of a hit and run.

While giving him medical attention, Chandler remembered that he had just passed a tractor-trailer truck minutes earlier. When a State Trooper arrived, Chandler asked that a lookout be placed for that truck, which was eventually found at the Chilton/Bibb County line.

Thankfully, the victim survived his injuries.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers would usually present this recognition at its annual luncheon in January in Montgomery, but the event had to be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.