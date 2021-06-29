Danny Dissipates Over Georgia, but Brings Higher Rain Chances Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall yesterday along the Southeast Coast and has been moving rapidly west across Georgia overnight and is moving through Alabama today, increasing our rain chances today. Here is the last advisory on Danny…The remnants of Danny were located near latitude 33.0 North, longitude 83.0 West. The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue today as the remnants cross northern Georgia and Alabama. Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph with higher gusts. The winds associated with the remnants of Danny are forecast to decrease over the next day or so. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1019 mb (30.09 inches).

INCREASING RAIN CHANCES: Today, thanks to the remnants of Danny, expect scattered to numerous showers and storms across the Alabama landscape, especially across the northern half of the state. Highs today will be near 90°. For Wednesday and Thursday, high moisture levels will linger across the state, meaning both days will feature scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. These days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs on either side of the 90° mark.

ALSO IN THE TROPICS: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic, about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week and this weekend while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. The global models do show this system developing and if it does, it would be Elsa.

FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: A trough develops over the eastern half of the U.S., which looks to allow a surface front to drop into and stall across Alabama this weekend. Friday through Sunday will feature partly sunny conditions and highs in the 80s, and we are forecasting higher rain chances with scattered and numerous showers and storms these three days. Of course, there are many outdoor events planned for the Fourth of July, and though we will have to deal with occasional showers and storms along the way, the weekend won’t be a total “wash out”. Rain amounts on these three days will likely be in the two inch range for many places.

NEXT WEEK: The surface front will start to drop south on Monday, keeping number of showers and storms in the forecast. For the rest of the week, it looks fairly routine for early July in Alabama; scattered showers and storms daily, mainly between 2PM-11PM. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which are below average for early July.

Have an amazing Tuesday!!!

Ryan