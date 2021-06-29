Four People Shot, One Dead at Funeral in Ft. Deposit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Ft. Deposit Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred at a funeral at Meadow Wood Cemetery on Saturday, June 26.

According to police, the shooter was removed from the funeral for disruptive behavior. He later got into a confrontation at the cemetery where he shot four people. Jerry Gibson died from his injuries in the shooting.

The shooter is still at large. Police say consider the Armed and Dangerous.

Anyone with information call FDPD at 334-227-4331 or the Lowndes Co. Sheriff Office at 334-548-2222.