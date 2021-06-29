Ft. Deposit Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Cemetery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ft. Deposit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a cemetery.

Police say four people were shot, including Jerry Gibson of Ft. Deposit, who died of his injuries. The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Saturday at Meadow Wood Cemetery.

Police say the suspected shooter had been removed from a funeral after causing a disruption. Officers say he later got into a confrontation at the cemetery before shooting the four victims.

Police say the shooter is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have a tip, call the Ft. Deposit Police Department at (334) 227-4331 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 548-2222.