Gradually Increasing Rain Chances For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

The weather you experienced Tuesday morning was all about location. Central Alabama received clouds and rain, while south Alabama saw some sunshine. You can thank the remnants of tropical storm Danny for that. That spinning area of showers, storms, and clouds was moving northwest across Alabama Tuesday morning. Alexander city picked up over half and inch of rain. Partial sunshine gradually returns for many Tuesday afternoon. However, additional isolated showers and storms remain possible through the evening. Otherwise, expect a hot and humid day with highs near 90°. Tonight’s lows fall into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday and Thursday feature slightly higher chances for showers and storms once more, but still of a scattered coverage typical of summer. Expect highs near 90° each day with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise.

The highest rain chance this week could come Friday as a front approaches Alabama. The front may push through part of our area this weekend, and how far south it goes determines rain chances for the rest of the Holiday weekend. For now, looks like Saturday and Sunday still feature a fairly high chance for showers and storms. Even with the higher weekend rain chances, there’s no need to cancel Holiday plans. The higher coverage of showers, storms, and clouds could hold temperatures down a bit, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances decrease a bit early next week, but remain scattered next Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.