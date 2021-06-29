Man Dies after Losing Control of Truck in Pike County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say a man is dead after losing control of his truck Monday afternoon.

Don Edward Penton, 31, of Florala was traveling south on U.S. 231 when the Chevy Silverado he was driving rear-ended a Volvo XC70, causing him to lose control and cross the median then overturn. Penton who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed from the impact of the crash.

The crash occurred nine miles north of Troy city limits, in Pike County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.