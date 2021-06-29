Millbrook Woman Suspected of Burglary Sought by Millbrook Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police Department is actively searching for a wanted burglary fugitive. Ana Maria Brooks is the suspect in the investigation.

On June 11, Millbrook Police responded to the 3000 block of Gober Road in Millbrook. The victim reported that Brooks broke into their residence and damaged assorted electronics and household goods. They say she also stole a firearm from inside the

residence and a vehicle that was parked in front of the residence.

Brooks fled the property in an unknown direction. The vehicle was recovered on June 12.

Criminal Charges:

Burglary 3rd Degree

Theft of Property 1 st Degree

Theft of Property 2 nd Degree

Criminal Mischief 2 nd Degree

If you have any information on Brooks’ whereabouts call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.