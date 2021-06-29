Montgomery City and County Officials Meet to Discuss Plans for American Rescue Plan Act Aid

by Ja Nai Wright

The American Rescue Plan Act has awarded the city of Montgomery, $44 million and Montgomery county $41 million. Officials from the city and county are trying to work together to determine how the funds should be spent to better the community.

With the help of t

wo attorneys, the collective of council people and county commissioners discussed areas of need in their districts and what needs to be done overall. Three main areas that were discussed in this initial meeting were, crime, helping local businesses and possibly developing community centers to help people in different areas of Montgomery.

Half of the money has already been distributed and the rest of the money is set to be given out by the summer of 2022. Funds must be incurred and obligated by the end of 2024 and must be spent by the end of 2026.

There are guidelines for what the money can be used on, but they were not specified.