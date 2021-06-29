Montgomery Man with Mental Issues Reported Missing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for a Montgomery man. Police say Christopher Harris was last seen by his case worker with Montgomery Area Mental Health on Wednesday, June 23. Harris got into a verbal altercation with his case worker and Harris left in an unknown direction.

The 43-year-old Harris last seen in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard is a has a medical condition that impairs his judgement.

Call the Montgomery police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP if you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Harris.