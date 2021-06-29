Pike Road’s 4th of July Summerfest Celebration Scheduled for Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of this year’s first 4th of July celebrations will be Thursday in Pike Road.

The town is holding its Summerfest, but in a new location. Instead of being at The Waters, it will be held at Rolling Hills Park and Cottonwood Golf Club off Trotman Road.

Parking will begin at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Park (6001 Rolling Hills Blvd) and Cottonwood Golf Club (7160 Byron Nelson Blvd). Please enter by Rolling Hills Blvd, from which you will be directed to these two viewing options.

Family-friendly area with kids’ activities will be open from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Park. This includes kids’ activities, inflatables, music by a local DJ, local food truck vendors and plenty of green space for your lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Tents and alcohol are not allowed.

Fireworks will start at dark.

The event is free. For more information, you can call Pike Road Town Hall at (334) 272-9883.