Prattville’s 4th of July Celebration Starts Saturday, with Fireworks Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Prattville has a long list of Independence Day celebrations that will start early Saturday morning.

The Prattville Farmers Market will run from 7AM until noon Saturday at the Grove on Doster Road.

Then, there’s a parade starting at 9AM downtown, featuring grand marshals who are linemen from Alabama Power and the Central Alabama Electric Co-op.

The Lions Club BBQ lasts from 8AM until 2PM at Pratt Park.

Saturday evening wraps up with “Souled Out Groove” in concert at Pratt Park from 6PM until 10PM.

Sunday, you can see fireworks from your car near the Homeplace Clock Tower on Cobbs Ford Road. The show starts at dark.

For more information, call (334) 595-0800.