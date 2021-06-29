Rep. Bill Poole Announces He’s Running for Speaker of the House

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, on Tuesday announced that he is running for Speaker of the House following Rep. Mac McCutcheon’s announcement that he plans to retire at the end of his term in 2022. “I have spoken with Speaker McCutcheon to thank him for all that he has done and continues to do for the people of Alabama. I have pledged to him my continued support during the next 18 months of his leadership of the State House of Representatives,” Rep. Poole said.

Rep. Poole chairs the House Education Budget Committee and was first elected in 2010.

“My goal as Speaker will be to collaborate with all members to set clear priorities, to make sure all voices are heard, to establish transparent processes, and then to aggressively pursue the enactment of policies related to the issues that matter the most to the citizens of our state,” he said.

Rep. Poole said. “If the members of the State House of Representatives choose to elect me as Speaker, I will pledge to lead the House with determination, dedication, honesty and transparency as we work together to secure better paying jobs, improved education outcomes, improved health care, expanded broadband access, and more investments in innovation and technology.

“Alabama is a great state full of wonderful people that have unlimited potential. I will do my best to lead the House as we work to address the challenges of today and cultivate the opportunities that can be available to our children tomorrow.”