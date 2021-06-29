Rising Tennis Star and Coach Aim to Grow Sport in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A budding young tennis star — and coach determined to inspire — are starting to make some racket in Selma.

Anna Brech is a rising star on Morgan Academy’s state championship tennis team who only lost one match during the entire season — as a freshman.

“It makes me like proud to see what I’ve done,” said Brech.

“But it also makes me want to work even harder to let it be a hundred percent.”

Brech has been training with Coach Nesbert Vaval for about a year. Vaval says she’s a natural.

“She just sucks it in. I’ve never seen somebody suck in tennis as quick as that. And she can apply it,” said Vaval.

“I go watch her play and she’s remembering it from that lesson and just doing it on recall.”

Vaval says along with teaching tennis skills — he uses the game and his Christian faith to teach life lessons — like the value of hard work and how to be comfortable in your own skin.

“You have to be comfortable with your game. And the more we get comfortable with our game the better it goes. We will go through adversity. We will go through hardship but at the end of the day, you can not give up.”

Vaval says he’s on a mission to inspire more young people around Selma to take up the sport.

Anna’s younger sister Sarah — already has. She’s only in 7th grade — and baby got back hand.

“It’s just fun. Just like getting athletic and just running around and having a good time,” she said.

Vaval says tennis can give kids another way — to escape some of the traps and pitfalls — that can destroy a life.

Anyone who’d like to get lessons can call Coach Nesbert Vaval at (786) 202-4925.