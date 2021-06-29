Suspect Named In Fort Deposit Cemetery Shooting

by Mattie Davis

Investigators in Fort Deposit named a suspect in a shooting that happened during a burial service at a cemetery on Saturday, June 26.

The Gipson family was saying last goodbyes to loved one, James Gipson, when a gunman opened fire at his funeral. One victim, Jerry Gipson, died and three others were injured.

The Fort Deposit Police Department is now looking for a suspect identified as 40-year-old Jerald Little. Little was the nephew-in-law of James Gipson.

“It’s sad because you have this family that is already grieving at one loved one, and now they have to deal with another loved one that was hurt in the process,” Sgt. Randall Johnson of the Fort Deposit Police Department said.

Investigators say Little attended the memorial service for James Gipson at the town hall where he got into an altercation with friends and family. He then later drove to the burial service where he began arguing and then opened fire on those in attendance.

Little was just released from state prison on June 1.

Fort Deposit Police believe he may be traveling in a white Hyundai Santa Fe with a woman believed to be his girlfriend. The United States Marshals are now involved in the investigation.

No motive for the shooting has been identified at this time. Little is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The City of Fort Deposit and the police department are asking residents to be cautious and speak up if they have any information as the Gipson family seeks justice for their loved ones.

“You can’t replace somebody’s life, but hopefully we can bring some type of closure to the way that they feel,” Johnson said.

“Our condolences go out to them,” Fort Deposit Mayor Jacqulyn Boone said. “I would like to let the citizens know that the Fort Deposit Police Department as well as other agencies are doing the best they can to get this resolved.”

Miller could be facing four charges which include homicide and three counts of attempted murder.

If you can help locate the suspect in this case, call the Fort Deposit Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.