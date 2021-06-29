Trending Drier Over The Weekend!

by Shane Butler

We continue with hot and humid conditions along with scattered afternoon showers and storms. It’s what you expect this time of the year and we don’t see this changing over the next few days. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs each afternoon. Scattered storms develop in the late afternoon heating and this will offer some relief from the heat at times. A frontal boundary will make a run at the state Friday and it now looks like it will push all the way through. Rain and storms are likely along and ahead of the boundary Friday. Temps may come down just a bit due to clouds and rain activity. Highs in the mid 80s may be more like it. As the front sets up to our south, our rain chances will go down for the rest of the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday could turn out to be fairly decent with mostly sunny skies and slightly drier air. It all depends on how for south the front makes it from your location. The frontal passage is good news for those 4th of July plans you have scheduled outdoors.