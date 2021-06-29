Wife Testifies Against Husband in Slaying of 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Testimony is continuing in the Alabama capital murder trial of Christopher Henderson, who is accused of killing his pregnant wife and four members of her family.

Defense lawyers on Monday cross-examined Rhonda Carlson who testified against Henderson as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Christopher Henderson was still legally married to Carlson when he married his second wife Kristen Smallwood Henderson. Prosecutors say Christopher Henderson and Carlson later worked together to kill Kristen Henderson and her family in 2015. Authorities said the five family members, including two children, were shot and stabbed before the house was set ablaze.

