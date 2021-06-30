Andalusia Police Charge Fourth Person with Murder in Micah Coon Killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police say they’ve now charged a fourth person with murder in the killing of an Andalusia man last November.

Police say 41-year-old Frank Cortez McQueen was arrested in Escambia County, Florida. He is charged with murder and burglary and will be held on a $1,150,000 bond when he is extradited to Covington County, police say.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson says McQueen lists a Birmingham address, but also has been known to live in Evergreen.

McQueen is charged in the death of 26-year-old Micah Spenser Coon, who died of a gunshot wound at his home on George Street.

With McQueen’s arrest, six people now face charges in the ongoing investigation.

In January, Tyquise Jamal Jenkins, 23, and Courtney Lee Porter were both charged with murder, and remain in the Covington County Jail. Brittany Head, 22, was also charged with murder.

Police say Dora Ann Porter, 57, and Frankie Latisha McQueen, 42, the grandmother and mother of Courtney Lee Porter, also face charges. Dora Ann Porter was charged with two counts of hindering prosecution. Frankie Latisha McQueen was charged with one count of hindering prosecution and one count of obstructing a criminal investigation.

Both made bail and were released from jail.