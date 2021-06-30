ASU Athletics: Matthew Clarke wins 200-meter title in Barbados

by Janae Smith

Matthew Clarke wins 200-meter title in Barbados

Fresh off his performance at the NCAA East Region Preliminaries, Alabama State junior Matthew Clarke returned home to compete at the Athletics Association of Barbados National Championships.

Clarke captured the 200-meter championship in a time of 20.80 seconds after making up the stagger on the 100-meter champion Kuron Griffith – who was on the outside. Clarke was never challenged after that, easing to the win in the meet.

He also finished third in the 100-meters, running in the fastest heat of the day, finishing with a time of 10.61 seconds. He finished behind Griffith (10.30) and Mario Burke (10.39) in the race.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University track and field, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTFXC (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com