Dadeville Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dadeville police need your help finding a missing man.

Police say 42-year-old Devoris Shun Crayton hasn’t been seen since Monday when he left his home. Investigators say he had been seen walking Saturday in the area of East South Street near Heart of Dixie Motel and again in Opelika near the East Alabama Medical Center area.

He is believed to have been wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes. He is 5’9″ tall and 140 lbs.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts or the well-being of Crayton, call the Dadeville Police Department at (256) 825-6212.