Higher Rain Chances Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunnier start than Tuesday morning for most in central and south Alabama. However, clouds increased through midday, though the morning was mainly rain-free. That changes Wednesday afternoon, with a higher coverage of daytime showers and storms compared to Tuesday. Outside the possibility for rain, expect another hot and humid day with highs near 90°. The heat index could peak between the mid and upper 90s at times.

Some showers and storms linger through the evening, though our area looks mainly rain-free after midnight. From there, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s. Thursday features a scattered coverage of showers and storms once more, with highs near 90°.

Friday could feature numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening as a “cold” front pushes into central Alabama. The front may push through part of our area Saturday, decreasing rain chances at least near and north of I-85. However, looks like showers and storms remain possible in south Alabama Saturday and again Sunday. Temperatures could be a touch lower Friday through Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The front is very unlikely to bring us much if any heat or humidity relief.

The lower rain chances Saturday and Sunday won’t last long, with scattered daytime showers and storms returning next week. Expect highs to rebound into the upper 80s to near 90° by next Tuesday and Wednesday.