Montgomery Public Schools Will Accept New Applications for Magnet Schools

Posted:

Montgomery Public Schools has announced it will accept new applications to its magnet program starting July 1. The application period will end July 15 at 5 p.m.

MPS says it’s exhausted all of its waiting lists, and available slots are at the following schools:

Carver Elementary Arts and Magnet: Grade K

MacMillan International Academy for Humanities, Communications, and Technology: Grades K, 4, 5

Brewbaker Technology Magnet: Grade 10

Booker T. Washington Magnet: Grades 9, 10, 11

Loveless Academic Magnet Program: Grades 9, 10

