Montgomery Public Schools Will Accept New Applications for Magnet Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced it will accept new applications to its magnet program starting July 1. The application period will end July 15 at 5 p.m.

MPS says it’s exhausted all of its waiting lists, and available slots are at the following schools:

Carver Elementary Arts and Magnet: Grade K

MacMillan International Academy for Humanities, Communications, and Technology: Grades K, 4, 5

Brewbaker Technology Magnet: Grade 10

Booker T. Washington Magnet: Grades 9, 10, 11

Loveless Academic Magnet Program: Grades 9, 10

Click here for more information.