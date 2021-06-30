One Dead, One Critical: Montgomery Police Investigate Two Shootings Tuesday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, June 29, around 5:30pm, police and fire medics responded to a call of a shooting in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle. At the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

MPD police says they aren’t investigating this shooting as a Homicide but as a Death Investigation, as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Later Tuesday night, around 11 pm, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Early Street and E.D. Nixon Avenue in reference to a call of a shooting. At the scene, they found a female juvenile suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported the female juvenile to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result of the shooing, the female juvenile’s vehicle crashed in an unoccupied building in the 300 block of Early Street.

Montgomery police continue to investigate the shooting. We will release more information as it becomes available to us.

Check back with Alabama News Network for updates.