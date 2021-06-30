Pandemic Causing Teachers to Retire? Alabama Schools See Highest Retirement Rate in 10 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state school officials say Alabama teachers and public school employees are retiring at high rate. In fact, they say they is the largest levels of retirement they’ve seen in decades.

According to numbers from Alabama’s Teacher Retirement System, 3,515 school employees (teachers and staff) retired in the most recent tracking period. That is the most since the 2010-2011 school year, when just under 4,100 school employees retired. These retirement came after changes to Alabama retirement benefits.

Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Chuck Marcum says the large number of employees retiring is likely due to pandemic stresses.