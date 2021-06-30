Prattville Independence Day Celebrations

by Mattie Davis

In Prattville, the 4th of July is looked forward to by residents every year and even more this year after the city’s events were cancelled in 2020.

Prattville residents are excited to celebrate Independence Day again, some getting back with friends and family for the first time since the pandemic. Residents said this holiday is giving them a sense of normalcy.

Weekend activities include:

The Lions Club Barbecue at Pratt Park from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The Independence Parade in Downtown at 9:00 AM

The Souled Out Groove Concert at Pratt Park from 6:00 – 10:00 PM

The city is welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the events.

Fireworks will take place Sunday near the Homeplace Clock Tower at dark.

For more information on events you can visit the City of Prattville Facebook page.