Selma Mayor Outlines Volunteer Process Amid Cemetery Controversy

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. — steps into a controversy at a historic cemetery to try an diffuse the situation.

“At the center of this matter is volunteerism,” he said.

Perkins used the press conference Wednesday afternoon to clarify the city’s position concerning volunteerism at Old Live Oak Cemetery — and volunteering in general.

“Are citizens allowed to volunteer service on public property? The answer is absolutely yes.”

Perkins called the presser in response to a growing controversy — that arose from a confrontation between the city cemetery director — and a crew from Snow’s Cleaning Service — who were stopped from cutting grass at the cemetery.

“My involvement in the cemetery conflict was to de-escalate a situation,”Perkins said.

“The director of the cemetery is responsible for the care at the cemetery. And we will continue managing to the best of our ability to ensure that we know who is doing what? And where?

Perkins says its important to put structure back in place in city government. And he laid out a three-point process that people who volunteer service to the city — should adhere to.

“If citizens want to volunteer to help out the appropriate thing to do is just to check in,” he said.

“Notification — authorization — and pre-clearance are needed.”

Both Perkins and Snow say the issue has now been resolved.

It’s just a chain of command that I got to follow that’s all,” said Snow.

“I just got to get permission before I come in your yard that’s all what the mayor’s saying. And I’m fine with that and that’s what I’m going to do from now on.”

The city is still looking to hire dozens of city workers.

