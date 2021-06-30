Southern Shutter Company Flourishes Despite High Lumber Prices During The Pandemic

by Ja Nai Wright

The Southern Shutter company is well known for their quality custom shutters… some known projects they have created shutters for includes, the white house, a historical re-creation of Thomas Jefferson’s Pennsylvania home, and even the home projects in Wetumpka for HGTV hometown takeover.

When COVID-19 hit, instead of loosing business, their company flourished.

“we were a little scared in that you know it was going to kill our business and all this, just the opposite happened, everybody was stuck at home, and everybody stared fixing their houses up and remodeling, upgrading whatever because they were stuck home having to look at it all the time would be my guess.”-Leigh Denham

Although the company was in high demand for their work, the lumber shortage created concerns.

“Its been a big scare trying to stay ahead of it, finding wood in any parts has been difficult, what wood we have been able to find, we went through a 6 month period where we couldn’t get anyone to return an email or call us back, they wouldn’t even take a phone call. they had nothing to sell, so no logs, no wood, no nothing.”

Mr. Denham says that if they had not planned ahead they would have run out of supplies

“The first pew that we got filled in probably 9 months was 4 times what we were used to paying for.”

The increase in price for the lumber caused the company to increase their pricing for customers.

“We immediately had to have a pretty big price increase, it was a huge shock to customers, and it wasn’t just us you know its everybody throughout building you know anybody that supplies in the building industry has been through the same thing, wood probably being the most volatile of all of it.”