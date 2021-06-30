WANTED: U.S. Marshals Task Force Searching for Fugitive in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is searching for a man in reference to a shooting investigation. The man is Cleophus Tolliver, 41.

Tolliver is wanted for Assault 2nd. The charge stems from an incident that took place on June 1, in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue in Montgomery. Police say Tolliver shot the victim twice. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Tolliver may be driving a brown or gold older model Jeep Cherokee. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the Tolliver’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.