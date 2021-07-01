Cameron Dubois’ Par-tee Down Classic Golf Tournament

by Carrington Cole

A local country singer is giving back to her community through a charity golf tournament.

Cameron DuBois wanted to start a charity event to raise money for the Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach Group. She was inspired to do so by her 2-year-old cousin who was recently diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Cameron and the Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach Group teamed up to organize the ‘Part-Tee Down Classic’ Golf Tournament at the Lagoon Park Golf Course, which included a grand prize for the winner. The event also included a shrimp boil, silent auction, and a concert with Cameron and Bama Sound performing. Volunteers from the Down Syndrome Outreach Group brought along some of the children to enjoy the golf tournament. The Olympic golfer, James Cameron, also participated in the golf tournament with the other competitors.