Dentist Killed After Being Hit by Car While Riding Bicycle

by Alabama News Network Staff

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A Scottsboro dentist was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car while riding his bike, police said.

Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III, 65, died in a bicycle accident.

Bart Buchanan, who was a close friend to Patterson, told the station that Patterson loved riding.

“He loved riding his bike, he loved running, was a local dentist here and everybody loved the guy,” Buchanan said.

Patterson worked as a dentist at Valley Dental Implant Center in Scottsboro.

