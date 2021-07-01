Dentist Killed After Being Hit by Car While Riding Bicycle
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A Scottsboro dentist was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car while riding his bike, police said.
Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III, 65, died in a bicycle accident.
Bart Buchanan, who was a close friend to Patterson, told the station that Patterson loved riding.
“He loved riding his bike, he loved running, was a local dentist here and everybody loved the guy,” Buchanan said.
Patterson worked as a dentist at Valley Dental Implant Center in Scottsboro.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)