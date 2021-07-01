Dentist Killed After Being Hit by Car While Riding Bicycle

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ap 503821937307SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A Scottsboro dentist was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car while riding his bike, police said.

Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III, 65, died in a bicycle accident.

Bart Buchanan, who was a close friend to Patterson, told the station that Patterson loved riding.

“He loved riding his bike, he loved running, was a local dentist here and everybody loved the guy,” Buchanan said.

Patterson worked as a dentist at Valley Dental Implant Center in Scottsboro.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Categories: Crime, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts