Fort Deposit Funeral Shooting Suspect in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities in Fort Deposit say the man accused of opening fire at a funeral and killing one person is in custody. The Gipson family was saying last goodbyes to their loved one James Gipson when 40-year-old Jerald Little opened fire at his burial service.

Little was the nephew-in-law of James Gipson. Investigators say the shooting began when little got out of his car and started fighting with those attending the funeral. One victim, Jerry Gipson, died and three others were injured. No other information is available at this time.