NCAA Athletes Can Now Profit from Their Fame

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame.

Alabama is one of 12 states that will allow NCAA athletes to market their name, image or likeness (NIL). Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has already announced a sponsorship deal with Milo’s tea.

The transition has been anything but smooth. The NCAA is on board with the idea of reforming its rules but is only in position to consider a temporary fix. At some point Congress is expected to step in and provide a law that brings uniformity across the country.

How much of a feeding frenzy there will be as college athletes are allowed to cash in on their fame is yet to be seen. The decision applies to more than 450,000 athletes across all three divisions of the NCAA.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has released a statement, saying:

“Today is a significant day in college athletics as student-athletes may now market their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights. The SEC supports our student-athletes in these endeavors, but we remain concerned about the absence of a uniform national standard to govern NIL.

“There remains the need for Congressional action to provide student-athletes and athletics programs the clarity and consistency needed to fairly and effectively function in this new environment. We look forward to the opportunity for continuing conversations with Congressional leaders on these important issues.”

