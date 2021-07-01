Rain Likely Friday, But A Drier Holiday Weekend

by Ben Lang

Some sun, some clouds, and some rain with plenty of heat and humidity Thursday. As routine as could be for a summer day in our area. Isolated to scattered showers still dot the radar late this afternoon. They may continue through a good part of the evening, though wind down in coverage after sunset. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Showers and storms appear likely Friday and could be widespread at times. A rare summertime front swings into Alabama, which should help to enhance rain coverage throughout the day. Showers and storms could continue well into the evening, but taper off north to south Friday night. Saturday looks like a drier and sunnier day, though the front may get hung up in south Alabama. A few can’t be ruled out in far south Alabama Saturday, but the rest of our area looks dry.

High temperatures reach the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, so the front won’t bring much of a cooldown. Sunday also looks mainly dry, with only a few spotty showers possible in far south Alabama. Otherwise, expect a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Next week’s weather looks as routine as could be for this time of year. At the moment, it looks like each day features a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms. High temperatures warm to around 90° each afternoon. We’ll keep an eye on the track of tropical storm else, which is still east of the Caribbean sea in the open Atlantic. The official track from the National Hurricane Center calls for Elsa to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. It’s too early to tell how or if Else impacts Alabama, but stay tuned for updates.