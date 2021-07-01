Restoration Project Set to Start at Historic Selma Church

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma — just broke ground on a $1.3 million dollar restoration project — that will help preserve it’s history — and carry it into the future.

Brown Chapel is listed as a National Historic Landmark.

And the new restoration project is just a first step — in an on-going effort to totally restore an iconic piece of American history.

“People keep coming,” said Project Manager Juanda Maxwell.

“They want to see the Edmund Pettus Bridge. And they want to see Brown Chapel Church.”

The church was the headquarters for the Voting Rights Movement of 1965 — and the starting point for the marchers who were attacked on Bloody Sunday — and the Selma to Montgomery march.

So preserving the 113 year old church — and its history — is important.

“We’ll do all of the things that will stabilize the church. And that’s really important and that’s a really important first step,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell walked through the church Thursday — with project architect — Richard Hudgens.

Hudgens said some extensive termite damage was found at the church — during an assessment of the building.

“The biggest problem we found was the north balcony. They had eaten enough of the floor joist that the structural engineer said lock the door and don’t let anybody in on that balcony. It’s too dangerous.”

That will all be repaired during phase one of the project — which includes — structural and cosmetic repairs in the sanctuary — glass safety railing installation in the balconies — and a complete replacement of the electrical system.

“We’re lucky because we caught it in time,” said Hudgens.

“Where we can make these repairs — and it will continue to be a viable structure for the next couple of hundred years.”

The National Park Service funded the restoration project — through African American Civil Rights grants.