WWII Veteran Travels to Alabama on 50 State Tour

by Carrington Cole

Back during World War II, Sidney Walton was stationed in camp Sibert, Alabama. He is now one of the oldest Veterans at 102 years old.

Walton has spend the last 3 years traveling to all 50 states to raise money for front-line nurses. He had to pause his ‘No Regrets’ Tour last year because of the Pandemic, but has started up again with visiting Alabama with his son, Paul. He met with Governor Kay Ivey Thursday morning at the state capitol building in Downtown Montgomery.

Walton has 13 states left to visit on his tour. His next stop will be in Nashville, Tennessee.