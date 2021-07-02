7-Year-Old Boy Killed in Mobile Home Fire Near Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has been killed when a fire engulfed his mobile home near Birmingham. The child was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the scene of the blaze at the Jefferson County residence.

Sgt. Joni Money said a call to 911 reported that the boy was trapped inside a bedroom in the home. Palmerdale firefighters arrived and tried to rescue the boy. Money said attempts to save the child were unsuccessful because of the extent of the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause.

