Disabled Vet Killed, Man Hurt in Camden Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– A murder investigation is underway in Camden after a disabled veteran is killed — and her husband is hurt — in a shooting.

Camden Assistant Police Chief Keldric Powell says the shooting happened on the Camden Bypass at around 5:45 Thursday afternoon.

A husband and wife were shot during the incident. Their identities have not been released.

“They was driving down the street and unknown subjects to then came up and just started shooting at them,” said Powell.

“And they lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.”

Powell says the couple — their son — and two of his friends — were in the car at the time of the shooting. But only the husband and wife — were hit by gunfire.

He says the wife was a disabled veteran — who used a wheel chair.

“The female was pronounced dead at the scene. The male is fighting for his life right now.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

And Powell says the State Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation — to find out who did the shooting — and why.

“It’s an ongoing investigation right now with the SBI, State Bureau of Investigation, Camden Police Department and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Department.

If anyone have any leads on this incident would you please contact one of those agencies.”

The Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force is also helping with the investigation.

They’re describing the shooting as gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting — call Camden Police at (334) 682-48-15…

Or the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 682-91-15.