Alabama Biologists Teach Montgomery Youth Fishing Skills

by Carrington Cole

Montgomery kids were given a chance to learn a new skill Friday morning.

The city of Montgomery and the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries hosted ‘Go Fish, Alabama.’ Local children were taught by volunteers the necessary steps and regulations to fishing. The event also had a mobile catch center trailer that included fishing equipment for all participants. There were a variety of different instructional stations where the kids learned about tackle, knots, filleting fish, casting, and the ethics to fishing.

The pond where the event was held had been stocked with catfish for this gathering. The event was free to the public and allowed the kids to keep all of the fish they caught.