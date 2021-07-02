Gov. Kay Ivey Raises $1.2 million for Reelection

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has raised $1.2 million in her bid for reelection, her campaign announced Thursday.

The Republican incumbent’s fundraising could deter challengers from either side of the aisle in the 2022 election. In a bit of saber-rattling, her campaign made the sizable figure known ahead of mandatory election filings.

“The people of Alabama are energized and enthusiastic for 2022, and I could not be more grateful to them for their overwhelming support of my re-election campaign,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey, 76, announced four weeks ago that she’s running for reelection. She made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign. The governor emphasized her administration’s investment in infrastructure; job creation, Alabama’s pandemic recovery and the state’s low unemployment rate.

Campaign finance records show that Ivey had a campaign balance of under $200,000 at the end of 2020. She has garnered a number of major contributions since announcing her bid for office.