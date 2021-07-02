Mobile Police: 23 Shots Fired into Home of Alabama Senator Vivian Figures

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mobile police are investigating a shooting at the home of an Alabama lawmaker. Officers responded to the home of state senator Vivian Davis Figures on Thursday, July 1, around 5 a.m. Mobile police counted 23 shots fired into the lawmakers’s home.

Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy says the incident “doesn’t appear to be a random act”.

Neighbors say they heard shots but didn’t see anyone involved. The shooting wasn’t reported to police until Thursday afternoon.

Figures hasn’t commented on the shooting at her home in the Toulminville community.

The 64-year-old lawmakers has served in the state Senate since 1997.