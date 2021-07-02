MPS Hosting Teacher Job Fair on July 8th at Eastdale Mall

by Alabama News Network Staff

There is a shortage of teachers and Montgomery Public Schools is trying to rectify the problem. MPS will host a teacher recruitment fair on July 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastdale Mall. MPS invites interested applicants with a 4-year regionally accredited degree to apply. Applicants should bring their unofficial transcripts and driver’s licenses.

MPS says they will cover some related costs for qualified applicants to obtain their alternative teaching certification.

For more information on the MPS Teacher Recrutiment Fair, email human_resources@mps.k12. al.us.